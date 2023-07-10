“Ana de nadie” is getting closer to the end and viewers still do not know how the protagonist’s story will be resolved. According to the advance of chapter 86, we can see that Magdalena was rescued by Joaquín and managed to return to Colombia. She took advantage of this situation to get closer to her ex-partner, who now has a relationship with Ana. In addition, Florencia will be in trouble for Quique’s release from jail.

If you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter of the new Colombian soap opera of RCNin this guide we give you all the information you need to see “Ana de nadie”.

Watch the preview of chapter 86 of “Ana de nadie”

When does episode 86 of “Ana de nadie” premiere?

Episode 86 of “Ana de nadie” premieres thisMonday, July 10, 2023, through the RCN signal. The chapters are broadcast from Monday to Friday in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time to see chapter 86 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 86 of “Ana de nadie” will premiere at 9.30 pm (Colombian hour). This original production of RCN is broadcast minutes after the program “Survivor, the island of celebrities.” Its premiere time in Peru is also at 9.30 pm

Where to see all the previous episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

All episodes ofAnne of no oneare available on the website of the RCN Channel, where you will find the previous episodes. This novela began airing on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans on weekday nights.

Until now, it is not known how many more episodes the Colombian telenovela will deliver, but the channel announced that it would be entering the final stretch.

What is the plot of “Ana de nadie” about?

Jorge Enrique Abello, Paola Turbay and Sebastián Carvajal star in “Ana de nadie”. Photo: RCN

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo (Paola Turbay) makes the decision to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela (Jorge Enrique Abello), and the opportunity to live new experiences is given. On that road, he will meet several people who want to make his happiness impossible.

When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but he meets a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés (sebastian carvajal), a man 15 years her junior.

