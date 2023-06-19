On the one hand, Horacio accuses Florencia of having taken her cell phone and asks her why it is in her bag. On the other hand, Ana complains to her ex-husband for judging both her and her children for her mistakes, when his are even worse. If you want to follow the RCN production, starring Jorge Enrique Abello and Sebastián Carvajal, check this complete guide to find out where, at what time and how to see the premiere.

Advance of chapter 73 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 73 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 73 of “Ana de nadie” will hit television screens this Monday, June 19, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast from Monday to Friday, in the prime time of the Colombian channel.

What time does “Ana de nadie” 1×73 arrive?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 73 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original RCN production airs minutes after the “Survivor, the famous island” program.

Where do the complete episodes of “Ana de nadie” come out?

All the chapters of “Ana de nadie” are available through the RCN channel. This novel began on March 1, 2023 and continues to captivate fans at night, from Monday to Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences. Along the way, she will come across several people who will want to make her happiness impossible and whom she will have to overcome together with her new partner.

