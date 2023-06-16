Horacio presents Adelaida in society during Benjamin’s wake. However, Genoveva points out that doing so at that moment is inappropriate. On the other hand, Joaquín wants to pay Violeta and she tells him to look for Ana because she was the one who provided the money to cover her mistake; however, it seems that she is going with other intentions. Will she forgive him? If you want to follow more closely the production of RCN, starring Jorge Enrique Abello, review this complete guide to find out where, at what time and how to see the premiere.

Advance of chapter 72 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 72 of “Ana de nadie”?

Episode 72 of “Ana de nadie” will hit television screens this Friday, June 16, through the RCN signal. The new chapters are broadcast from Monday to Friday, in the prime time of the Colombian channel.

What time does “Ana de nadie” 1×72 arrive?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 72 at 9:30 pm (Colombian time). This original RCN production airs minutes after the “Survivor, the famous island” program.

Where do the complete episodes of “Ana de nadie” come out?

You can follow all the episodes of “Ana de nadie” through the RCN channel. This novel began on March 1 and continues to captivate fans at night, from Monday to Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences. Along the way, she will come across several people who will want to make her happiness impossible and whom she will have to overcome together with her new partner.

