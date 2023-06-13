“Ana de nadie”, chapter 69 LIVE and ONLINE will arrive through Colombian television. The novel starring Jorge Enrique Abello, who plays the cruel Horacio Valenzuela, will return with a new episode that will bring a bitter moment for the fans. Joaquín will commit an act of treason and spend the night with ‘Mona’. If you want to follow RCN’s production more closely, review this complete guide to find out where, at what time and how to see the premiere.

Advance of chapter 69 of “Ana de nadie”

When to see episode 69 of “Ana de nadie”?

He episode 69 of “Ana de nadie” will hit television screens this Monday June 12through the signal RCN. The new chapters are broadcast from Monday to Friday in prime time on the Colombian channel.

What time does “Ana de nadie” 1×69 arrive?

“Ana de nadie” will premiere its chapter 69 at 9.30 pm (Colombian time). This original RCN production airs minutes after the “Survivor, the famous island” program.

Where do the complete episodes of “Ana de nadie” come out?

You can follow all episodes of “Anna de nadie” through the RCN channel. This novel began on March 1 and continues to captivate fans at night, from Monday to Friday. It is not yet known how many more episodes this Colombian telenovela will deliver.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

After 25 years of marriage, a woman named Ana Ocampo decides to divorce her unfaithful husband, Horacio Valenzuela, giving herself the opportunity to live new experiences. On that path, she will come across several people who will want to make her happiness impossible and whom she will have to overcome together with her new partner.

