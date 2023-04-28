On Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the novel arrived through RNC “Nobody’s Anne”. This new version of “Mirada de mujer”, a Mexican production starring Angélica Aragón and Ari Telch, has been captivating Colombian television viewers. In “Ana de nadie”, Paola Turbay, Sebastián Carvajal and Jorge Enrique Abello, a Colombian actor remembered for his participation in “Yo soy Betty, la fea”, participate. Next, we tell you more details about this soap opera which has been on the air for almost two months.

Advance of chapter 39 of “Ana de nadie”

When does chapter 39 of “Ana de nadie” come out?

Episode 39 of “Nobody’s Anne” arrives This Thursday, April 27, 2023.

What time does “Ana de nadie” come out, chapter 39?

The soap opera “Ana de nadie” arrives at 9.30 pm (Colombian time), after the reality show “Survivor, the famous island”.

How to SEE the full episodes of “Ana de nadie”?

You can enjoy the chapters of “Nobody’s Anne” from Monday to Friday through the channelRCN.

“Ana de nadie”: cast of the novel

Paola Turbay as Ana Ocampo

Sebastián Carvajal as Joaquín Cortés

Laura Archbold as Adelaida Gomez

Ilenia Antonini as Florencia Valenzuela

Adriana Arango as Violet

Jorge Enrique Abello as Horace

as Horace Camila Zarate as Magdalena Zea

Carlos Baez as Pedro.

What is “Ana de nadie” about?

In the synopsis, the following is shown: “Ana Ocampo, who has just turned 50, finds out that her husband, Horacio Valenzuela, has been unfaithful for two years. After 25 years of marriage, Ana tries to save her marriage, but realizes there is no going back and makes the decision to divorce.

“This unexpected and painful reality leads her to question herself as a wife, mother, daughter and sister. When Horacio understands that the abandonment was a mistake, he tries to return, but finds a different Ana, determined to give herself a chance in love and find her happiness again with Joaquín Cortés, a man 20 years her junior,” she says on the RCN website.

