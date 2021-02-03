Some twenty-five novels have made familiar to readers the name of Anne-Marie Garat, crowned in 1992, for Aden, by Femina and Goncourt for high school students. She presents Black mood and tells us what it’s all about.

With Humeur Noire, you engage in a critical essay on Bordeaux’s slave trade. What prompted you to write this book today?

Anne-Marie Garat Instead of inspiring me with a “containment diary”, the Covid-19 confinement offered me the slow temporality, the meditative delay opposed to the communicational dictatorship, a period conducive to questioning what we usually leave on the mental shelf. I still had on my heart a certain little cartel unworthy of the Aquitaine museum, my anger – old anger – did not pass, I had to question its source and nature, current events. Therefore revisiting the pasts (not so distant) of our common history, and my own: that of my generation to which, according to Serge Daney, “The war has left the peace”, literally and figuratively. Unless we are insignificant passers-by, this goddamn peace, we are accountable for what we do.

Even if this return to the dead end of my native neighborhood touches the most subjective of the experience, no sentimentality of the origins or flattering self-fiction: I summon myself to understand what history, what amnesia, I inherit, how I get there. have had access to and how a subject is constructed in such and such a context, finally, what words to put on it today since, as a writer, words are “my” problem. Getting down to it is as much a matter of literature as of politics. The museum is an integral part of this, a Western heritage site where a memory is written, as in the “national novel”, on which every visitor has “his or her say”.

What our museums of Natural Sciences, our museums of Man and the Arts (first we no longer say) are they saturated, and is it not edifying enough that, in 2021, a collection of African artefacts exhibited at the Aquitaine museum can be blissfully qualified as “colonial art objects”?

In your novels, you do not mince your words, chosen with care, because they are the fuel of writing. This time, you are questioning the past of an entire society… You also evoke the Occupation.

Anne-Marie Garat No guilt or repentance that holds – hackneyed trap of the rights -, auto-amnesty either. No more “reparation”, arrogant or sheepish. It is about the reassessment of the factual realities of the past by the rigor of the historian, by the education and the culture, and by the “imagination” as experience of thought, only human faculty able to restore in each one a presence. of bygone, forgotten or denied time: to understand what our present is made of, and the future that depends on it.

If Bordeaux is my personal “place of memory”, if this port has been able to concentrate slave trade and anti-Semitic racism, there is no exception: the question extends to France, to Europe, to the entire space. western. Whose wealth and power are based first on the Amerindian genocide of the conquests, then on the industrial slavery of the plantation, ingeniously converted into a colonial indigenate: on the same barbaric predation of territories, natural and human resources. The opportunist “invention” of the Negro in the eighteenth century as a serving species excluded from white patriarchal humanity, pure racist dementia, was legitimized in the nineteenth century by medicine and the human sciences, authorizing forced labor, degradation of the other in waste and killings, all ensuring the imperialist expansion of “living space”: world devastation. In 1907, future Nazi dignitaries in South Africa modeled “final solutions” with a bright future: concentration camp, mass eradication. The same advise the Turks for the Armenian genocide. The twentieth century does not innovate at all, except on the industrial scale of massacre.

Like everything repressed, this civilizational crime long anchored in mentalities has become explosive in the present. Unless we let it devastate us again, it is only time to contextualize it, study it, assimilate it, think about it and pass it on to our children, if only by a simple burst of survival when faced with a state of world become untenable. The assassination of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter insurgency, the debunking of statues and urban odonymy, the quibbling of museum “renditions” of the colonial bag, the red rag of separatism and other “replacements”, including the empire of the patriarchate over women finally laid bare, are part of an urgent need to confront these questions, which are only one.

In an era of communication for strictly political purposes, Humeur noire takes a sharp cut at the heart of the matter. Do you think that literature can again have to play a role of whistleblower?

Anne-Marie Garat I am of a generation born in the middle of the twentieth century when empires and the humanist ideal of the Enlightenment collapsed: a catastrophe (butchery of 14-18, Nazi and Soviet orgies, Hiroshima, colonial wars) causing, according to the expression of Claudio Magris, a “Crisis” or one “Exile of the whole”. Cultural and existential amazement which propagates philosophies of nausea, eclipse of pictorial figuration, theater of the absurd; and elegant living room mocking all militancy. In literature, reigns a subject asphyxiated between the four walls of his ego and his presentism, renouncing any judgment, any inclination to represent or modify a world assigned to its phenomenally phenomenological dimension. Negativity contributing to the erosion of memory, to a surrender to relativism, in which current thinkers rush, white males stale by age, paralyzed by the irreversible change in their world and intoxicating the public debate of their resentment.

Express shortcut but, against these mental dead ends, let us observe that today many writers and historians reinvest History in fiction and vice versa, a pleasing positivity of critical engagement, capable of mixing genres. by constructing unique approaches where subjective memory and collective history heritages interact; eminently political issue. Because if for its part literature has some function, it is not to inform or communicate, to entertain by babbling, nor to profess a morality or to illustrate a thesis in any discipline whatsoever (other genres satisfy them): she fully exercises her right to think. It assumes to open not to constituted “knowledge”, but to a “knowledge”, to engage in a thought experiment which operates on the real through the surgeries of language. Great predecessors, intellectuals, artists and writers did not balk at it in their time, from Hugo to Zola, Césaire or Fanon in France, to name a few. In this badge wake, each one to put his steps, loyal whistleblower or simple obstacle to think in circles.