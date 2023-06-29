Anne-Mar Zwart stops after one season as a presenter of Blue blood . She says she lacks ‘real passion and interest’ for the latest royal family news. ,, Blue blood should be my lust and life, but it isn’t. Though I really hoped it would royal madness would grow.”

The 38-year-old presenter of the Evangelische Omroep followed at the beginning of this year Blue bloodicon Jeroen Quickly. He was the regular face of the royalty program for nearly twenty years. Zwart told in an interview with this site how, as a little girl, she knew all the princesses by heart and went through all the royalty magazines on her grandmother’s couch. “Even later I continued to be fascinated by the bubble in which the royals live,” she said at the time.

That fascination is still there, she says now. “There is no lie to that, but to carry this program you actually have to be a royal fan and I am not. The real interest and passion are missing.” She had hoped that she would grow into her role. ,,But Blue blood and I are not a hundred percent match. I felt that pretty quickly.” Zwart’s successor, coming autumn, is Tirza van der Graaf. She is editor of Blue blood and replaced the presenter once before. See also Column | In Sweden, it was discovered that China can buy schools and influence education

Criticism

Zwart also received criticism from viewers last year, mostly via social media. She would be too little expert. “Of course those reactions do not leave me unmoved. I was also going to keep up with those negative reactions on twitter all the time. That was a very annoying period. I had never experienced this as a presenter.”

Everything the EO presenter did in recent years turned into gold. She received acclaim for children’s programs like Anti-bullying club and Hello, I have cancer and the podcast Don’t you want kids in which she spoke openly about her fertility problems and the process in the fertility clinic. For Hi I have cancer the program received a Televizier-Ster last fall. Bee Blue blood she first received outside criticism. “That was also educational. And luckily I was able to put it aside fairly quickly. You should always realize that only a handful of viewers are on Twitter. There were also viewers who wrote to the program with the message: ‘how nice, a refreshing, new face’.” See also United States Congress | "Nothing like this has ever been seen" - McCarthy elected chairman, drama captured in extraordinary images

No failure

Incidentally, the presenter only partially recognizes herself in the criticism, which played no role in her decision to stop. ,,I was always well prepared at the desk, but if you really want to do the program well, you actually have to spend the whole week with the royals. I don’t have that time because of my other programs like sing and Hands on the incubator. And quite frankly: I also miss the real interest and passion. I should have been captivated from my toes to all the royal news, but I wasn’t.”

Her departure does not feel like failure, she emphasizes. “If I could turn back time and be asked again, I would say ‘yes’ again. It wasn’t a failure, but it wasn’t a 100 percent match either.”

She has confidence in her successor. ,,Tirza replaced me a few times. When I saw her at home from the couch, I thought: this fits so much better. She’s a bigger royal fan than I am. And that’s what the fans want Blue blood would rather see, I think.” Black does not rule out her reappearing in Blue bloodfor example for a special broadcast or as a replacement for a colleague. See also Already busy at the water points and along the Four Days Marches route

Anne-Mar Black in Blue blood. ©EO



Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: