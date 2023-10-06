The teacher Anne L’Huillier He was teaching a physics class at Lund University (Sweden) on Tuesday when his silenced phone started receiving calls non-stop. In a brief pause, she answered that unknown number. A man informed her that she was the winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics. L’Huillier, born 65 years ago in Paris, had achieved what only four women in history, starting with the Polish Marie Curie in 1903. Shocked and obliged to keep the secret until the official announcement, L’Huillier continued teaching her students. “I think they smelled it, but I didn’t tell them anything,” she explains with a smile.

The pioneering research of this French physicist more than three decades ago has allowed the creation of ultrashort light pulses, lasting a few attoseconds: trillionths of a second. Just as the American photographer Eadweard Muybridge managed to freeze the image of a galloping horse In 1878, L’Huillier and his colleagues managed to to photograph the movement of electrons with this kind of ultrafast flash. It is the shortest time scale captured by humans. There are more attoseconds in a second than there are seconds in the entire age of the universe.

L’Huillier, “exhausted” after two days of celebrations, speaks to EL PAÍS by videoconference. The scientist has opened the door to the secret world of electrons. All known matter—including that which makes up human beings—is made up of atoms. And those atoms are united into molecules thanks to electrons, the glue Of the mattery. The hydrogen atom, for example, has a nucleus around which a single electron moves. If that atom were the size of planet Earth, the nucleus It would barely measure 200 meters. The rest of the space would be for the unpredictable movements of the electron, in trillionths of a second.

Ask. Electrons intervene in our lives in many ways, not only through electronic devices, such as the computer and telephone. We are also electrons. In a human body there are some 23,000 quadrillion electronsaccording to calculations by the Jefferson Laboratory of the United States.

Answer. The truth is that I didn’t know that number. [risas]but we are not electrons: we are atoms and molecules, although there are many electrons, of course.

Q. You were one of the first people to look into the world of electrons. They are the glue of matter. Have existential questions arisen when you see, in quotes, what we are made of?

R. The truth is that I don’t ask myself many existential questions.

Q. What if someone asks you what we are? Are we just atoms?

R. That is an existential question. We are simply atoms, yes.

Q. More than 99.9999% of the hydrogen atom, which is one of the most abundant elements in the human body, it’s empty space.

R. That’s right, atoms are mostly empty space. Its nucleus is very very small.

Q. It’s hard to imagine.

R. That’s why physics is so fun.

Q. Do we have an empty space within ourselves?

R. Yes, we are basically made up of empty space. I like this idea a lot.

French physicist Anne L’Huillier, photographed this Tuesday at Lund University (Sweden).

Andreas Hillergren (EFE)

Q. The long-term challenge is to control the movement of electrons in matter in real time. Is it now possible to control electrons?

R. We are starting little by little. One of the objectives, for example, is to control the beginning of a chemical reaction.

Q. What applications could controlling electrons have?

R. It would be extremely interesting to control processes such as photosynthesis [el proceso por el cual las plantas sintetizan sustancias utilizando como fuente de energía la luz solar]but that’s not really my line of research.

Q. You stated on Tuesday at the Nobel Prize in Physics ceremony that controlling photosynthesis would be like finding “the holy grail.”

R. Yes, controlling photosynthesis and other light-induced processes in large molecules would be a bit like finding the holy grail.

Q. Why do you say it would be like a holy grail? What would the world be like if we could control photosynthesis?

R. I don’t know, but if we could help solve some of the world’s problems, like climate change, that would be wonderful. We are still far away, progress is very slow.

Q. American physicist Theodore Maiman invented the laser in 1960, without applications in sight. He himself said at the time that it was “a solution looking for a problem.” You remembered the anecdote in June, when collecting the Borders award of the BBVA Foundation in Bilbao.

R. Perhaps attosecond pulses are also a solution in search of a problem, but, 30 years later, the applications are already arriving. The ability to measure the movement of electrons may lead to having some control over this movement, but we are not there yet. There are applications in the semiconductor materials industry [de electricidad].

Q. Obviously the laser was not invented to scan barcodes in supermarkets, it happened out of pure curiosity, like the discoveries you have made.

R. Completely. Doing basic research is very important, because you never know what the application will be. As in the case of the laser, it may arrive 30, 40 or 50 years later. We don’t know what applications they will be, but I’m sure they are coming soon.

Q. One application of attosecond physics is detecting the characteristic signature of molecules in the infrared, the Swedish Academy proclaimed on Tuesday. This could be used to detect diseases, such as lung cancer, in their early stages.

R. That’s what my colleague is doing Ferenc Krausz [director del Instituto Max Planck de Óptica Cuántica, en la ciudad alemana de Garching]. It is still experimental research, I don’t think it has already been applied to detect cancer.

Q. The current record for shortest light pulse is 43 attoseconds. Where is the limit?

R. There is no fundamental limit, but it is difficult to synchronize all the frequency components of this radiation [para superar ese récord]. We’ll see.

Q. There are ideas to generate zeptosecond pulses [milésimas de attosegundos]. What could be done with them?

R. The truth is that I do not know. I suppose we would arrive at the time scale of the movement in the nuclei of atoms, but I prefer not to say stupid things.

Q. His colleague Ferenc Krausz calculates that with attosecond technology we could multiply by 100,000 the current power of computers. Do you agree?

R. The idea is to use an ultra-fast switch in the electronic components. I agree, probably. It has the potential to really speed up a computer’s processing.

Q. Controlling electrons in molecules would be like having an ultra-fast switch to make an insulating material become an electrical conductor. That would open the door to materials with incredible properties.

R. I don’t know, we’ll see.

I’m not saying that I have suffered sexism during my career because that would be a lie.

Q. At the Nobel ceremony, you said that it was a special award, because hardly any women have won it. There have been 219 male winners and only five female winners: Marie Curie, Maria Goeppert Mayer, Donna Strickland, Andrea Ghez and you. They are barely 2%. You were on the Nobel Physics committee until 2015, so you know what happens behind the scenes. Why do you think they have only awarded five women since 1901?

R. You can look at it another way: Donna Strickland won it in 2018 and Andrea Ghez, in 2020. And now I have won it, so we are three women in five years. Not bad. What I want to say is that this is changing. A century ago, women did not do research. There still needs to be more women, but this is changing.

Q. Do you think it was not a problem with the Nobel decision-making mechanisms?

R. They were probably the two factors: the decision mechanisms and the composition of the research groups. Society was very different 100 years ago: women had to take care of children. My hope is that this is changing and I hope to help it change.

Q. Have you detected sexism during your career?

R. I am a woman and obviously my career has been a little different because I am a woman. I have probably suffered from this unconscious bias, but I have also benefited from being more visible and from some help for women. There have been good and bad things. I don’t want to say I’ve had it harder, because I don’t know, but it’s probably been different. I’m not saying that I have suffered sexism during my career because that would be a lie.

Q. Physicist Joseph John Thompson discovered the electron in 1897 and, a century later, you were able to investigate its motion. What do you think will happen in a century?

R. Don’t know. Who knows?

