More than half a year ago, RTVE completely revolutionized the legendary program ‘Corazón’ that we knew until then to take a leap in quality. It was in January of last year when the public channel announced that the social chronicle space, presented for years by the famous Anne Igartiburuwould be called ‘D Heart’. Among the many changes, a new line with a longer duration, collaborators on set and a new co-presenter to accompany the Basque communicator, Jordi González.

A new challenge for Igartiburu, which has had no shortage of projects in recent years. A few months ago, he also took charge of the newly launched contest ‘Dance as you can’and last year we saw her in a new role after becoming a participant in the successful ‘Your face sounds familiar’on Antena 3.

During these 33 years of career In the world of television, the presenter has gone through a long list of media, such as Atresmedia, Mediaset, EITB Media, Arrasate Telebista, Castilla-La Mancha Media or Radio Televisión Madrid, although most of her career has been linked to RTVE. It was in 1997 when, after a short stint at Telecinco and the Basque regional network, Igartiburu landed on Spanish Television for the first time and, since then, more than 25 years being flesh and blood.

However, during this time he has also attracted a lot of attention for his more personal side, which includes his two divorces, his three children and the painful loss of his mother. We tell you everything you need to know about Anne Igartiburu and her most unknown personal side.









The death of his mother changed his life

Anne Igartiburu (Elorrio, 1969) was born in this small municipality in the province of Biscay of barely 7,000 inhabitants. In that small village, the ‘D Corazón’ presenter grew up far from many of the luxuries that other children of the time had, such as television. Instead, at home they spent their free time reading or listening to music, without knowing that the little girl would eventually end up being part of the history of this medium in our country.

Anne’s great heroine was always her mother, Lourdes, an English teacher who also worked as volunteer in Civil Protection of the Basque Country as a canine guide. The woman was the great pillar of her family until November 1987, when she died after suffering a terrible helicopter accident while they were trying to rescue a lost child, who never appeared. The flying device in which Lourdes traveled crashed into Lake Enoldying along with six other people. The communicator was 16 years old at the time, but she was not in Spain at the time of the tragic news: she had just move to the United States to study just a few days before.

The sudden death of his mother completely disrupted his life plans. Anne then decided to return to Spain to help her family and give up sports scholarship that he had received as an athlete: «The mother is missing and the axis of any family cracks and each one moves forward as best they can. I have memories of my father deep loneliness because they were colleagues and I, in quotes, had to take my mother’s place», recognized Anne in ‘My house is yours’.

After that, Anne focused completely on her studies and returned to the United States to graduate in Business Management. Although he started working in a small engineering company in Mondragón, shortly after he realized that this was not the future he wanted. So, he quit his job and signed up for Dramatic Art at the University of the Basque Countrya decision that would change his life when he received his first call to enter the world of television.

Anne Igartiburu’s love life: two marriages and several romances

Anne Igartiburu has not lacked love during all these years. Always discreet about her personal relationships, she has been linked to well-known names such as the basketball player Antonio Martinthe businessman Alberto Cortinathe bullfighters Israel Lancho and Fran Rivera or the tennis player Feliciano Lopezalthough she has never confirmed any of these.

Her first public romance would be the one she starred in together to the dancer Igor Yebrawhom I had known since childhood, since their families spent summers in Bermeo. She would marry the famous choreographer in 2004 after three years of dating in the hermitage of San Juan de Gaztelugatxe and, shortly after his marriage, Igartiburu decided to adopt his first daughter, Noahan Indian girl who became the center of her existence. Theirs did not last long, because just two years after getting married, the couple separated after a distancing in the couple motivated by the continuous Yebra’s business trips.

Anne Igartiburu married her first husband, the dancer Igor Yebra, in 2004.



ABC





After this, the communicator did not give up and continued looking for love. First, he was seen with Alvaro Fusterone of Felipe VI’s best friends, and shortly after, in 2010, she would begin a relationship with the businessman Daniel Alcazarwith whom he spent two years. During this time, the one from Elorrio decided adopt another girlthis time in Vietnam, which he called Carmen. «Not having a clear decision with anyone, I decided to do it alone», he said some time later.

It was in 2014 when the presenter met the man she has considered for many years as the man of her life, the orchestra director Pablo Heras Casado. The couple met in 2014 during an interview and connection between the two was instantaneousas the Basque woman recounted years later: «He conducted Haydn’s cello concerto, which was the first record that my parents gave me when I was one year old, and between Haydn, classical music, the auditorium… boom… we fell exhausted…more or less…”, he recalled in ‘My house is yours’. Barely a year after meeting, the couple decided to say ‘I do’ in a civil ceremony held in her hometown and, a few months later, in 2016, Anne and Pablo welcomed their first child together, Nicolás.

Anne Igartiburu with her second ex-husband, the orchestra director Pablo Heras Casado



Gtres





However, seven years after this first meeting, the couple announced their final separation: «I have little more to add. Indeed, we have separated. We get along very well, we love each other a lot, we have a family and onwards,” the presenter confirmed to Vanitatis.

As in his previous marriage, it seems that the distancing Because of his constant travels, it could have been a before and after, as Carmen Lomana explained: “It’s not easy when you have a husband who travels all the time because he is a great conductor and you You can’t accompany him because you have three children at home.. Sometimes, love is getting cold».

Despite this breakup, the couple has tried maintain a relationship cordial for the sake of his son, although it has not been easy to keep his ex in the circle of trust. «I would say to everyone that, to the extent that they can, that try to live with love and harmony. I know that when faced with these words they may tell me: ‘it’s easy for you’, but it’s not easy, you have to know how to handle it. and I think that When you have a child, part of the commitment is that that child is forever», she specified when asked.

Two adopted children and one biological child

Aside from her role as a presenter and as a woman, Anne Igartiburu’s other great job has been that of mother to her three children, two adopted and one biological. The presenter adopted her first child in India, a girl named Noah (23) and, shortly after, the second, this time in Vietnam, which he called Carmen (12). «Adopting as a single mother is an adventure and more so in countries like India or Vietnam, where the law changes all the time. A woman alone in those countries like that is hard.», he explained some time later about the experience.

There are few details known about the two of them, beyond the fact that Noa has a lot of talent for painting and music. Of course, the presenter has never hesitated to talk about her motherhood and the role of her daughters in her life: «They give me life. They are my guide, my teachers. One is Indian and the other Vietnamese. Although they came small, each one has a different character that reflects their genes.

In 2016, she would give birth to her first biological child, a boy she named Nicholasfruit of her marriage to Pablo-Heras Casado. The Basque woman had at that time 47 years and she did not hesitate to talk about this new process for her: «An adoption process is long, expensive and has satisfactions, and A biological child fills you with surprises that are precious».