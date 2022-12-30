Ibai Llanos will bring together Ramón García and Anne Igartiburu for the bells of Twitch.

Ibai Llanos has announced it this Friday on Twitter and Anne Igartiburu has confirmed it on the same social network: the Basque presenter will finally give the bells of New Year’s Eve 2022. She will do so on Twitch, the live video platform owned by Amazon, and she will do so meeting with Ramón García, one of his usual companions in this Christmas work, in addition to Llanos himself.

“Anne Igartiburu will be on my Twitch channel giving the bells. It is a real pleasure to have her for the last ‘stream’ of the year. See you tomorrow at 9:30 p.m.!” Llanos announced this Friday afternoon, just a few hours before the broadcast.

RTVE announced at the beginning of December that Igartiburu was not going to be at Puerta del Sol in its broadcast on the 31st, despite having been the presenter of the chimes for the public entity in the last 17 years. Ana Obregón and Los Morancos will be her substitutes. The decision came after a year in which the Basque has been gradually disappearing from the grid of La 1, due to the less space that her program occupies in it. Heartand after having signed up as a contestant for a program on a private channel, Tu cara me suena de Antena 3, whose premiere is expected in early 2023.

