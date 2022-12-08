For the first time in 17 years, the presenter Anne Igartiburu will not be in charge of the bells of TVE, the public corporation confirmed this Thursday to this newspaper. She will be replaced by the actress and presenter Ana Obregón and the humorist duo Los Morancos.

Igartiburu, linked to the chain for decades, began taking the grapes on the Basque regional ETB in the last days of the year in 1997 and 1998. Since December 31, 2005, it has been doing so on TVE. First it was with Ramón García, with whom she has met at Puerta del Sol five times. With Ana Obregón, who has been in this position five times, she did it at the end of 2020 and was about to repeat it in 2021, but her covid kept the actress isolated during the last days of the year. Jacob Petrus, the presenter of here the earthfrom La 1, was then his substitute.

In recent times, Igartiburu has lost presence on the grid of La 1. Those responsible for the public station canceled this 2022 the daily broadcast of the veteran space Heartwhich the Basque woman has been presenting for years, in favor of a new current affairs space, Speaking clear. The pink chronicle program continues to be broadcast on the weekend, with Igartiburu at the helm. Last year Antena 3 managed, with Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote, to be the most watched channel in the chimes for the first time in history, overtaking TVE.

The brothers César and Jorge Cadaval, from the humorous duo Los Morancos, will debut this coming December 31 in this work on TVE. The broadcast, which can be followed through La 1, La 2, Canal 24 horas, TVE Internacional, Radio 1, Radio 3, Radio 5, Radio Exterior de España and rtve.eswill compete against Cristina Pedroche and Alberto Chicote, the already classic couple of Antena 3, and the duo formed by Risto Mejide and Mariló Montero (currently in charge of Everything is a lie) on Telecinco and Cuatro. La Sexta has not yet officially announced those in charge of saying goodbye to 2022 from its channel.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.