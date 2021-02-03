After six years as a couple and five years of marriage, the presenter Anne Igartiburu and the conductor, Pablo Heras-Casado, have ended their relationship and lead separate lives since before the New Year. At least, this is confirmed by Lecturas magazine, which indicates that, for the first time in recent years, the musician did not accompany his partner behind the cameras during the broadcast of the chimes.

She has assured that they continue to “get along wonderfully” and it seems that the separation has been friendly despite the fact that they are going through a serious crisis that has led them to take different paths. In this sense, Pablo Heras-Casado has moved to an apartment in the center of Madrid, near the Teatro Real where he works as an orchestra conductor.

The presenter confirms that, indeed, they have separated and emphasizes: “We get along super well, we love each other a lot, we have a family and moving forward.” Few words to understand that above all is Nicolás, the son they have in common. A love that is also highlighted by those close to him but that seems to have not been enough to overcome the obstacle that has led them to end their coexistence.