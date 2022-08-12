Anne Heche has suffered a severe brain injury and “is not expected to survive”. This has confirmed the fateful news a representative of the actress through a statement. The 53-year-old interpreter crashed last Friday into a house in a residential neighborhood in Los Angeles (United States) and the crash caused a spectacular fire. Since then, she has been in a coma and intubated at West Hills Hospital’s Grossman Burn Center, a state in which she is kept Heche for practical reasons. “Unfortunately, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a critical coma. She is not expected to survive. Her choice was always to donate her organs and she is kept on a life support system to determine if any of them are viable,” the representative confirms in her statement.

The actress was wildly popular in the late 1990s. She participated in blockbusters such as Donnie Brasco (1997), volcano (1997) or six days and seven nights (1998), a film in which he co-starred with Harrison Ford. At the height of his popularity, he made his relationship with presenter Ellen DeGeneres public, becoming one of the most mediatic couples in Hollywood, at a time when homosexuality was not so accepted and being openly lesbian could lead to ostracism. Heche, on more than one occasion, attributed her lack of roles in the following decade to Hollywood homophobia. Her family’s statement refers to this aspect of her life, stating that “rather than her extraordinary talent, she saw the spread of kindness and joy as her life’s work. She especially fought for self-acceptance, love who you love. She will be remembered for her brave honesty and missed for her light.”

The letter continues to express gratitude for the shows of support and for the care shown to Heche, after the car accident she suffered on August 5. It was then that his blue Mini Cooper crashed into a house in the Mar Vista area of ​​​​Los Angeles, and the vehicle ended up engulfed in flames. According to the police, the car was going so fast that it went off the road and caught fire when it hit the building. A total of “59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, reduce and completely extinguish the persistent flames inside the heavily damaged structure and rescue an adult woman found inside the vehicle,” reported the press release from local authorities, which in At first, they did not identify who the injured person was (something that several US media would do shortly after). Heche was taken to the hospital with severe burns and a critical prognosis.

View of the house where actress Anne Heche crashed her car in Mar Vista, Los Angeles Carolyn Cole (Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

In parallel, the Los Angeles Police is investigating whether the actress was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Los Angeles Police Office of Public Information confirmed to the media on Thursday that blood tests reveal the presence of drugs, although “additional tests are needed to rule out other substances administered in the hospital,” according to Fox News. Before the final accident, the actress’s car was involved in two other crashes. She first collided with a vehicle and then with a garage, from which she fled while a neighbor yelled at her, as can be seen in a video broadcast on the internet. Several security cameras recorded the actress’s blue Mini recklessly skidding through the neighborhood where the last and fateful crash finally occurred.

Anne Heche has a professional success story – she was nominated for a Tony for the Broadway play Twentieth Century―, but his personal life has been full of chiaroscuro. In her memoirs, Heche denounced having been sexually abused by her father, who died of AIDS when she was still a teenager. This fact confronted her mother, who always denied her accusations. The actress, mother of two children (Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13), has been dealing with mental health problems for years. Three of her four brothers are dead. One of them died in a traffic accident, although she always maintained that it was a suicide.