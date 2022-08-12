There is no more hope for Anne Heche: organ harvesting authorized





Anne Heche was pronounced brain dead. Her family agreed to detach the machines that keep her alive and will come later donated his organsas per the will of the actress herself.

Anne Heche, 53, has been in a coma since last week after a terrifying car accident that saw her crash into a house, causing a fire that took over an hour of work to put out. The actress was under the influence of cocaine and lost control of his car.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. It is not expected to survive“explained a spokesman for the family.

It is really a sad fate to be Anne Heche, who at the age of 14 lost his brother Nate, also in. a car accident, shortly after the disappearance of his father donald, who died of AIDS. Another sister of his, Cynthia, had died a few months after birth from a heart problem, while in 2006 his sister Susan died of brain cancer.

Moving with her mother to Chicago, Anne started working in various clubs to support herself, performing as a singer. While studying in high school, she began studying acting, resulting in a career that saw her take part in numerous blockbuster films, including The Adventures of Huck Finn, Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did, John Q, Birth – I’m Sean, Joker – Wild Card And 13 Minutes. On television, we have seen her in famous series such as Ally McBeal, Nip / Tuck, The Brave And Chicago PD.

