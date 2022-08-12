Unfortunately, today it has been revealed that Anne Celeste Hecheactress better known simply as Anne Heche, has been declared legally dead at the age of 53, this after a car accident that happened last week.

According to The Guardian, on August 5, Heche suffered a car accident, which left her in a coma and in a condition with which her representatives do not believe she will survive. Although she is currently on life support, she has no brain function and, in accordance with the laws of California, United States, the actress has been declared legally dead.

In response to this information, some members of Hollywood have shared a message on social networks. This was what James Gunn mentioned:

“Honestly, I think maybe the best performance I’ve ever seen was Anne Heche’s in PROOF on Broadway.”

For his part, Ted Geoghegan commented:

“Kids today don’t know what it was like, but I vividly remember Anne Heche and Ellen Degeneres opening up about their relationship in 1997. I was in awe and remember thinking, ‘This could really change things for people.’ Thank you for taking such a brave step, Anne. RIP”.

Anne Heche was born on May 25, 1969 in Aurora, Ohio, United States. In 1993 she appeared in An Ambush of Ghosts, formally starting her career in Hollywood. Throughout her life, she gave life to Melissa ‘Missy’ Egan in I Know What You Did Last Summer, as well as Marion Crane in the remake of Psycho. Other notable roles include Suyin Beifong in the legend of korra and Lois Lane in Superman: Doomsday. Heche’s next film was going to be Supercellwhere he worked alongside Alec Baldwin, which currently does not have a release date.

May she rest in peace, Anne Celeste Heche

Via: Guardian