Anne Heche died today, 12 August 2022, after a week ago, the August 5, 2022had a serious accident in Los Angeles, leaving us at the age of only 53 years old.

Amidst the enormous damage that the woman suffered all over her body, with very serious injuries and one brain injury, the situation became particularly complicated, when a fire seriously injured her after she crashed into a car lawsuitwith the rescuers who managed to extract her from her car only an hour after the incident.

The death was caused by the shutdown of the machines supporting the actress Anne Heche, as announced on Instagram, and according to what we know her organs will be donated, with her will being clearly expressed.