Photographs from the Anne Frank exhibition at the Amsterdam Historical Museum, Netherlands/Archive 2006 | Photo: EFE/Koen van Weel

A statue of Anne Frank, located in a neighborhood of Amsterdam, was vandalized with graffiti about Gaza, this Tuesday (9).

a local police source said they received a report of vandalism at the time. "Officers responded to the statue, saw the graffiti and began an investigation," the spokesperson said.

Photos show the word “Gaza” spray-painted in red on the podium of the monument built in a park near where Frank and his Jewish family lived before they were forced to flee the Nazis.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema condemned the act of vandalism at the memorial. “No Palestinian was helped by defacing such a precious statue.”

On social media, the city manager made a longer post about the episode. “This young woman, who was brutally murdered by the Nazis at the age of 15, reminds us and our city every day about humanity and kindness, in the most difficult circumstances. Whoever it was, shame on them! There is no excuse for this,” Halsema posted.

So far, no one responsible for the graffiti has been arrested.