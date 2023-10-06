A Canadian anti-Semite is on trial in Amsterdam because he claims (but he is not the only one, given that the conspiracy theory circulates on social media, and is obviously a hoax) that Anne Frank’s Diary was written with ballpoint pen, which is spreading but after the Second World War, and therefore it would be a fake. It’s not true: it has been proven, among other things, that the very few ballpoint writings on the original Diary are the work of some scholars who added them in the 1960s. But the Diary remains a unique, original work, created precisely in the dramatic days of the Nazi persecution of the Jews, by little Anne Frank, hidden with her family in a house in Amsterdam.

The accused is Robert Wilson: he is 41 years old and is accused of having projected an anti-Semitic writing with a laser on the facade of the Frank house in Amsterdam, which is now a museum. Among other things, publishing the video of his action on Telegram and seasoning it with insults to the Jews. The Canadian then said that it wasn’t him, that that day he was only in Amsterdam for a sightseeing tour with his girlfriend and son. But the memory of his drone would nail him, placing him right near the Anne Frank house-museum.

In the past the man, who also has Polish citizenship, had had his photo taken in front of the gate of Auschwitz, under the famous slogan “Work makes you free”, with signs with anti-Semitic slogans. The Canadian is part of the neo-Nazi group Goyim Defense League. In California years ago he drove around in a pickup truck plastered with anti-Jewish graffiti.

Wilson was arrested in Germany on July 8th because he was about to board a plane headed to Canada, where he could no longer return due to some problems with the law, again linked to discrimination. And he was extradited at the end of August to the Netherlands, where he is in custody.