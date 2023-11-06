EThere first had to be a public protest before those responsible in Tangerhütte, Altmark, realized the dimension inherent in changing the name of their daycare center “Anne Frank”. After fifty years in which it used its name to keep alive the memory of the Jewish girl murdered in Bergen-Belsen in 1945, the municipal institution wanted to rename itself “World Explorer”.

You become afraid and anxious

Sandra Kegel Editor responsible for the features section.

Now the non-party mayor Andreas Brohm is giving in. Discussions are still ongoing, he said in a written statement, and a decision is not currently pending. The International Auschwitz Committee, among others, expressed dismay after the plans became known: “If one is willing to dismiss one’s own history so carelessly, especially in these times of new anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, and if the name of Anne Frank is perceived as unsuitable in the public space, then… “One only becomes fearful and anxious when it comes to the culture of remembrance in our country,” says an open letter from the committee.

According to Mayor Brohm, the background to the planned renaming is a renewal process towards more “open work”. What lies behind the nebulous formulation remains unclear. He told the “Magdeburger Volksstimme” on Saturday that even the current situation in the Middle East had no influence on reconsidering the name change. Well before the current events, at the beginning of 2023, due to a “fundamental change in the concept” of the daycare center, it was decided to “visibly mark” this new beginning with a different name.

“Hard to grasp” for children

Of course, this raises the question of the extent to which Anne Frank in the daycare name is questionable for those responsible and which image they believe they need to correct in connection with Anne Frank. In justifying the new name, the head of the daycare center stated that Anne Frank’s fate was “difficult to understand” for children and that even “parents with a migrant background” often had no use for the name.







The chairman of the German-Israeli Society in Magdeburg, Tobias Krull, spoke of a wrong signal on the occasion of the project in Tangerhütte. Although daycare providers are fundamentally free to make decisions about their choice of name, such a project still requires sensitivity.

The association “Together – Network for Democracy and Cosmopolitanism in Saxony-Anhalt” said on X, formerly Twitter, that changing the name was sending the wrong signal at a time of increasing anti-Semitism. “Especially now, a high level of sensitivity is needed for the impact of symbolic renaming.” In his letter, the mayor thanked the “many constructive suggestions and proposals” that “gave the weighing process a new dynamic.” Tangerhütte stands for “a cosmopolitan Germany that is at the same time as aware of its historical responsibility as it is of its educational mission.” The decision in Tangerhütte is still only tolerated, hopefully for St. Nicholas Day.