Anna Guldemond’s daughter (3) refuses to eat hot food. After a long struggle – and on the advice of a health clinic – she and her husband accepted. The daughter now eats a sandwich in front of the TV every evening, while her parents can enjoy their meal at the table again. Because: ‘Who determines what is normal?’ A question that Anna thinks should be asked more often. Also in business, so she shares her story on LinkedIn.
#Annas #daughter #refuses #warm #dinner #long #battle #eats #bread #front
Skiing The Swedish sprint star will leave the national team and will not say when to return to the competitions
Linn Svahn, who has had a shoulder surgery, is focusing on recovery in her home region.Skiing sprint star City Svahn...
Leave a Reply