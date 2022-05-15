Anna Guldemond’s daughter (3) refuses to eat hot food. After a long struggle – and on the advice of a health clinic – she and her husband accepted. The daughter now eats a sandwich in front of the TV every evening, while her parents can enjoy their meal at the table again. Because: ‘Who determines what is normal?’ A question that Anna thinks should be asked more often. Also in business, so she shares her story on LinkedIn.

#Annas #daughter #refuses #warm #dinner #long #battle #eats #bread #front