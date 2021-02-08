Maquette, the gorgeous “recursive” first-person puzzle adventure from developer Graceful Decay, finally has a release date and will be making its way to PlayStation and PC on 2nd March.

A maquette, in case you’re wondering, is a small preliminary model created by a sculptor before embarking on a full-scale project. It’s a fitting enough moniker for a game that features model-like environments placed wit in larger-scale versions of themselves – which, in turn, are within larger-scale versions again – and where changes made to one model are reflected in all.

For instance, dropping a cube onto a model of a courtyard might (to use an example featured in the latest trailer below) cause a larger version of that cube to simultaneously materialize in the courtyard surrounding the model, perhaps providing a means to progress.

Maquette – Cast Announce Trailer.

Annapurna Interactive – the publisher behind the acclaimed likes of Outer Wilds, What Remains of Edith Finch, I Am Dead, and now this – rather more succinctly describes Maquette as “a unique puzzle game about exploring relationships in an a recursive world”.

Its spacial conundrums intertwine with a story of “love, loss, and acceptance” centring on Kenzie and Michael, a fictional couple looking back on their relationship, played by Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World, Black Mirror) and Seth Gabel (Fringe, Nip / Tuck) respectively.

Maquette will cost $ 19.99 USD (around £ 15) when it comes to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Steam early next month, on 2nd March.