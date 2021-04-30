Outer Wilds was one of the great independent successes of the year 2019, acclaimed by critics and much loved by fans, who were able to enjoy a most engaging science fiction and mystery story. Now, two years later, the surprise has jumped. And is that Annapurna Interactive suggests Outer Wilds will have a story DLC, judging by the information that has come to light in recent hours. It all started with the SteamDB website, which has leaked the existence of content related to the Mobius Digital video game titled Echoes of the Eye.
It was the journalist Simon Carless who discovered the file for this supposed Outer Wilds DLC on SteamDB, although the file itself does not offer more details. However, this has been enough for Annapurna Interactive to echo information and respond with a loner and enigmatic eye, which usually means that someone knows more than what they are saying. Later they have been Mobius Digital itself (with two eyes) and Kelsey Beachum (with four), scriptwriter of the video game and who is currently part of the ranks of Obsidian, who have reacted to a leak that aims to become a reality sooner rather than later.
All Xbox games on Xbox Game Pass
The fans were extremely satisfied at the time with the closure of Outer Wilds, so it is difficult to know what this supposed DLC of one of the best video games of 2019 would focus on. However, surely those who already they enjoyed the original work they will be delighted to continue exploring this universe. Now we just have to wait to see what ends a story that has taken people and strangers by surprise. Remember that Outer Wilds is part of the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.
