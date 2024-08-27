Annapurna is one of the best companies when it comes to publishing new independent titles. This was clearly seen during the Inide World today, since we were given the first glimpse of Morselsexperience led by Furcula. This is a puzzle-focused game, with a top-down perspective.which features impressive pixel art.

Although there is no exact release date at the moment, It is expected that Morsels Coming to Nintendo Switch in February 2025. This is a title that indie game lovers cannot miss.

Via: Indie World