Yesterday, the nominees for The Game Awards 2022 were revealed. Although all the selected games were liked by the public, there was a case that surprised more than one. unexpectedly, straythe indie game developed by BlueTwelve Studio and published by Annapurna Interactive, could win the GOTY. Faced with public complaints, Annapurna has responded in a way that could upset more than one.

After the winners were revealed, multiple players voiced their complaints upon seeing that stray is nominated in multiple categories, including Game of the Year. Through his Twitter account, a user commented that: “If Stray wins, I will lose all my faith in the industry”, which prompted a rather amused response from Annapurna:

On the list of the best of the year we also find names like God of War: Ragnarok Y Elden Ring, the titles that actually compete for this award. We remind you that The Game Awards will take place on December 8, and the ceremony promises not only to celebrate the best of the year, but also to have several surprises.

Editor’s note:

While Stray doesn’t have much of a chance to win Game of the Year at the December ceremony, I agree that other games deserved a nomination in this category. titles like Bayonetta 3 Y Triangle Strategy they are taking the concepts of their respective genres to their highest point, and not many have recognized it.

Via: Annapurna Interactive