The Pathless, from developer Giant Squid and published by Annapurna Interactive, will launch on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch on 2nd February.

The game was originally released in 2020 for PlayStation and PC, but Annapurna announced at its showcase last summer it was due for release on Xbox and Switch this winter.

iam8bit and Skybound will release physical editions of the game for Switch, with details coming soon.

