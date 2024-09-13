Annapurna Interactive, a well-known publisher of acclaimed games such as Cocoon, Stray And Neon Whitesuffered a significant loss with the resignation of all its staff, including executives, following an internal dispute. The disagreement arose after a failed negotiation between the president of Annapurna Interactive, Nathan Garyand the head of Annapurna Studio, Megan Ellisonregarding the possible transformation of the video game division into an independent entity.

According to a Bloomberg report, when negotiations broke down and Ellison decided to step down, Gary and other executives chose to resign, followed by about 24 other employees. In a joint statement, Gary and his team explained: “This was one of the most difficult decisions we have ever had to make, and we did not take it lightly.”

Despite the mass release, Ellison reassured developers and partners that Annapurna Interactive will continue to support existing projects and seek new opportunities for expansion. Hector Sanchezone of the company’s co-founders, has taken on the role of new president, promising to honor existing contracts and replace the staff he left.

Developers working with Annapurna Interactive reacted to the event on social media, stressing that their projects will not be delayed. Davey Wredendirector of Wanderstopreassured fans by saying: “Nothing will stop us from completing Wanderstop very soon.”

As for the films of Control And Alan Wakethe deal with Remedy was made by Annapurna Pictures, the parent company of Annapurna Interactive, and as such they will not be affected by this mass layoff. We will update you as soon as we have news or updates on this matter.