As one online game announcement livestream ends, so another is confirmed. Tonight, during Summer Games Fest 2023, indie megapublisher Annapurna Interactive revealed it had its own dedicated show on the way.

Set to be broadcast on 29th June at 8pm UK time (3pm Eastern, 12pm Pacific) this showcase will reveal what’s next for the publisher of top indie games such as Outer Wilds and What Remains of Edith Finch.

Indeed, a sneaky teaser pointed to some of what we might expect, which you can watch below. The teaser concludes with a promise of “one of our biggest announcements yet”.

Annapurna Interactive will broadcast its own showcase on June 29th.

Will we finally get a Stray release date for Xbox? A recent ratings board listing suggested so.

