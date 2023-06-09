L’Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023 was announced officially in the past few hours, complete with date and time: the new edition of the event organized by Annapurna will be broadcast on June 29 starting at 21.00, Italian time.

In addition to Nimona, the first Annapurna animated film arriving on Netflix, the publisher will certainly take advantage of the opportunity to present its new titles and perhaps confirm the arrival of some games on different platforms, such as Stray which could land on Xbox.

For the moment there is nothing certain and we are in the field of hypotheses, it is clear, but the teaser trailer of the showcase includes sequences of the aforementioned Stray, the highly appreciated Neon White and other projects that the company has already presented officially.

Probably several of the games that we will see on that stage this year have already appeared in the Annapurna Showcase of 2022, but they could find a release date on this occasion.