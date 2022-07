The publisher Annapurna Interactiverecently on the crest of the wave for the release of Stray, announced a new game. It will be developed by the developer uvula and will be directed by Keita Takahashithe creator of Katamari Damacy.

The title, platforms and launch window are not yet known, we can only see the teaser trailer that you find below.

Source: Annapurna Interactive Street Gematsu