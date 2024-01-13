Almost two years after the janitor was found Annamaria D'Eliseo, the authorities arrested her husband Aldo Rodolfo Di Nunzio. No extreme gesture, for the authorities it is feminicide.

Annamaria D'Eliseo did not take her own life, as was initially believed and as her husband himself had led her to believe. The man had raised the alarm to the emergency servicesdeclaring that he has it found hanged in a garage of their home in Lanciano in the summer of 2022.

The evidence against Annamaria D'Eliseo's husband

An audio in which the desperate cry of the 60-year-old janitor can be heard: “Leave me, leave me”. This would be the fundamental element that would have framed the husband and that would have convinced the investigating judge to sign the arrest warrant. The consultation on telephones and videos from surveillance cameras in the area was carried out in early January.

The man said he found his wife hanging from the ceiling, with a ladder next to her. However, his story was not confirmed by the autopsy examination and the authorities immediately pointed the finger at the former firefighter. The accusation is that of having ended his wife's life with a electric wire around the neck and then staged an extreme gesture. The report established that the electric cable found around Annamaria's neck, it couldn't have supported its weight. Not only that, the janitor had never shown any sign of discomfort or any intention of ending it.

The same family and friends have always been convinced of this and said that the 71-year-old used to boss his wife around, acting like a “master father”. However, he had never been arrested due to lack of solid evidence. Today, after almost two years, investigators managed to recover audio from the microphones of a neighborhood camera. The images showed them alone at home and that cry for help, even if it lasted just a few seconds, would be there overwhelming proof of the crime.

The former firefighter is now accused of his wife's crime and will have to give his version of events in the face of new elements emerging from the investigations. He finds himself imprisoned in the Villa Stanazzo prison.