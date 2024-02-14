The seventy-fourth Sanremo Festival it ended a few days ago and there was no shortage of twists from the first to the last episode. Angelina Mango wins first place with the song “Boredom”. All kinds of videos and photos were published on social media, and some of these quickly went viral. Without a doubt, one of the most popular videos is precisely that of the awards ceremony, during which Annalisathird place has an expression not very joyful. Precisely thanks to that very short film, Annalisa, in addition to an honorable third place, also wins a “Golden Tapir”. During the presentation of the prize, the young girl explains the tears filming during the awards ceremony.

Annalisa receives the Golden Tapir and explains her reaction to the award ceremony

Annalisa Scarrone, known to everyone simply as Annalisa, participated in the 2024 edition of Sanremo with the song “Sincerely“. Thanks to this song, the singer won third place on the podium of the Festival. But, right during the announcement of the winner, Angelina Mango, Annalisa is filmed in tears and with a not very joyful expression. The short clip quickly became popular on the world of social media.

Because of these few seconds, Annalisa wins a “Golden Tapir”ironic award presented by “Striscia la Notizia”. Taking advantage of this second award ceremony, Valerio Staffelli, takes the opportunity to ask the young woman some questions. The same Annalisa cares about clarify the situation:

“A little emotion during the reading of the verdicts is normal, but I was calm, happy and serene. Two seconds extrapolated from a longer context go around and one might get the wrong idea. But I'm very satisfied with how it went.”

So Staffelli he takes advantage of it and asks the young woman if she is happy with the result, which she is replies:

I'm happy. It seems like a good result to me. I also won a Golden Tapir. More than this…”

Annalisa has officially clarified her position regarding the Sanremo award ceremony. Her expression was simply due toemotion of the momentno resentment or displeasure in seeing her colleague climb to the top step of the podium.