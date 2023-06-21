Little Cora is fine, the Costa Rican authorities have announced. Annalisa Lucifero has no intention of returning to Italy

After 15 months, she was traced Annalisa Luciferthe mother who fled Italy with her daughter Cora, taking her away from her father and the rest of the family.

Accused of child abduction, Annalisa Lucifero has implemented a plan to escape with her 10-year-old daughter and thus escape thecustody in favor of the other parentas had already happened with the other two eldest children, two boys aged 13 and 15.

The incident happened 15 months ago Olgiate Molgora, in the province of Lecco. The searches by the Italian institutions started immediately, which had managed to trace a stopover in Spain, but later the traces of mother and daughter were lost.

Now, a new update has arrived. Annalisa Lucifero and the 10-year-old girl are in Costa Rica. Local authorities have allowed the minor to speak to her family in Italy via video calls and have made it known that she is fine.

They are both fine, Cora appeared serene.

However, it would appear that Annalisa Lucifer has no intention of returning to Italy, despite the request of the authorities. For this reason, a international rogatory with a subsequent probable request for extradition. However, the latter could be rejected by Costa Rica, since it does not exist bilateral agreements with Italy.

The disappearance of Annalisa Lucifer and little Cora

Annalisa Lucifero had studied a well-detailed plan. She had attended courses to learn Spanish and bought two return flights, just to get one temporary visa.

Since then, he has lost all trace of his daughter Cora. She was afraid that she would be entrusted to her father, as had already happened with her older brothers. The family didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye. The father, desperate, had launched an appeal: