Annalisa, Enrico Lotito writes to her: tsunami of insults on Instagram. And he deletes the comment

Lotito junior he tries, gets ignored and makes the comment disappear. Annalisa he is experiencing a moment of absolute splendor: his songs are among the top places in the most important Italian music charts and beyond. Such a success that it pushes Enrico Lotitoson of the president of Lazio Claudio and a huge fan of the singer, personally asked her for a ticket (which cannot be found) for her next concert.

“I am Enrico Lotitothe son of the president of Lazio. Listen, I would like to come to your concert on Sunday 21 April at Sports Hall in Rome but I can't find the tickets because everything is sold out… How can I do it?”, wrote the boy born in 1996 under a post on Instagram by Annalisa.

As expected, the singer did not let herself be moved by her fan's “name” and, at least in the comments, did not dignify him with a response. Not only that, to add insult to injury.

In fact, numerous users made fun of the son of the president of Lazio, flooding the singer's posts with parodies of the message of Enrico Lotito. In fact, anyone who opens Instagram can personally go and see the tsunami of comments of this type that has overwhelmed the posts Annalisa.

A reaction, that of Instagram users, which seems to have led to the deletion of the comment by its author. Today, in fact, it is very difficult (if not impossible) to find son of's comment Claudio Lotito.