Over the last few hours, a piece of news has spread about Annalisa which left the world of the web speechless. In detail, the famous singer risked dying due to an episode that occurred when she was a teenager. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Annalisa to be one famous singer. The artist is fresh from the participation of Sanremo Festival 2024 and is enjoying the success of his song “Sincerely”. Even though she didn't reach first place in the singing festival rankings, hers did song is destined to become a summer hit.

While the artist is enjoying his success, a rumor has spread on the web news which caught the attention of his fans. In detail, Annalisa would have suffered a tragic episode because of which he would have risked the death. The incident happened when she was just a teenager.

To spread the tale it was his father Elvio. In fact, on the occasion of ainterview released to the weekly “DiPiù Tv”, the man stated that his daughter is miraculously alive. Before his arrival in the school of Friends by Maria De Filippi, the singer became the protagonist of an episode of suffocation: Annalisa was turning gray and her tongue was in her throat, as if she were swallowing it. She survived simply because I noticed, otherwise she wouldn't have made it…