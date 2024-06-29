Washington – Stellar season for Annalisa. Not just musically. NASA has in fact dedicated an asteroid of the main band to the Italian music star: “She has a degree in physics but has left her mark in the music sector”, we read in the profile of the small celestial object “20014 Annalisa”, published on the website of the American Agency.

The singer, who is experiencing a moment of great popularity, is achieving great success in Spain with the single Cuando cuando cuando. She also recently released the single Storie brevi together with Tananai. The asteroid named after the singer from Savona was discovered in 1991 by Henry E. Holt. On the website of the American space agency it is possible to find out the technical details and the position of 20014 Annalisa.