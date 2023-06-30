Annalisa got married in great secrecy in Assisi with Francesco Muglia. The 37-year-old singer and the vice president of marketing of Costa Cruises, 43, said “yes” on June 29 in Umbria in the presence of a few close friends and family. The wedding was actually set for tomorrow 1 July in Tellaro, a village of Lerici in Liguria. But the two would have displaced everyone by holding a religious rite yesterday in the city of San Francesco. So much so that no photos have yet been leaked of the “yes” moment.

Annalisa and her new husband after the ceremony, celebrated by a friar friend of the groom, moved to the Locanda del Cardinale for the reception. Guests were asked for maximum privacy, and not to publish photos on social media, perhaps because the service will appear exclusively in some weekly magazines.

In Tellaro, on the other hand, the big party with friends from the entertainment world and insiders seems to be confirmed. Colleagues such as Alessandra Amoroso and also J-Ax and Fedez (perhaps with his wife Chiara Ferragni) are expected, with whom the artist has created the new summer hit “Disco Paradise” which is climbing the charts.