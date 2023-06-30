The wedding was celebrated in Assisi. The big party with friends will instead be held in the Ligurian village of Tellaro

Annalisa said yes: the singer yes married in secret in Assisi with the marketing vice president of Costa Cruises Francesco Muglia yesterday, June 29, in the presence of a few close friends and family members.

Annalisa got married in secret — The wedding was scheduled for Saturday 1st July in Tellaro, village of Lerici in Liguria, but the two surprised everyone getting married with a religious rite two days before in Assisi. However, very little is known about the event: to celebrate the wedding Father Giuseppe Sagrino, former choir director of the Franciscan monastery. After the ceremony, the bride and groom and guests moved to the Cardinal's inn for the reception. Annalisa and Francesco Muglia asked the guests for the top secret, with a "ban" on posting photos on social media. Rumors about a "top secret" event in the city, however, had been circulating for a few days now, with requests for reserved parking, halls and restaurants and hairdressers. In Tellaro, on the other hand, it seems that the large extended party with friends from the entertainment world.

who is annalisa’s husband — Annalisa’s husband, Francesco Muglia, is vice president of the marketing sector of Costa Cruisesborn in Padua but resident for some time a Genoa. After graduating in Literature, Muglia moved to Stockholm where he completed his studies with a master’s degree in Marketing and Communication from Publitalia ’80. However, very little is still known about the love story between the two: convict could have been an event of a couple of years ago when, on the occasion of the signing of the sponsorship agreement for the Italian Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020, the singer was special guest on board one of the Costa cruise ships. Before Francesco Muglia, Annalisa had also come close to marrying the theatrical producer Niccolo Petitto.

other love stories — The singer of my love And Disc Paradise she always was very jealous of her privacy, for this reason Annalisa's private life is not known much. In the past, the queen of summer hits had a long relationship with the theater producer Niccolo Petitto, with whom, however, the love story ended just before getting married. Annalisa has also had a relationship with the musician in the past David Simonetta, which ended in 2017.