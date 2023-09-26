The woman had greeted an acquaintance in front of a bar. Her partner had started to yell at her, starting an argument which then escalated into a violent act. That’s why she would have burned it

Because the companion of Anna Elisa Fontana Did he set her on fire during a fight in a bar? The picture that emerges is truly disturbing, for yet another feminicide in Italy. The woman would have greeted an acquaintance seen while he was in the room together with her boyfriend. The latter would have started to rail against her and the argument would have ended in the worst way possible.

There 48 year old woman lost her life, burned by her 52 year old partner. Anna Elisa had greeted an acquaintance while she was at the bar, with her partner Onofrio Bronzolino. The construction worker from Palermo first attacked her verbally and then physically.

When they arrived home, the man took a can of petrol that he had in his warehouse. He threw the petrol on the body of his partner and set her on fire. The woman tried to put out the flames by going into the shower.

The woman was hospitalized at the Civic hospital in Palermo in desperate conditions. The 48-year-old woman died on Monday 25 September 2023. She had been seeing that man for a couple of years and they had been living together for some time.

The Carabinieri immediately stopped the man. Now the accusation, after the death of the woman who worked in a hotel in Pantelleria, is of aggravated murder and arson. He too is in hospital guarded by police officers. The administration of Pantelleria had also organized a silent march for her against violence against women, scheduled for Wednesday 27 September.