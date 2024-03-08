Famous people participate in important events and on these occasions their outfit must always be impeccable. All artists thanks to their clothes and accessories can attract everyone's attention. But often, some details go unnoticed. Today, we want to draw attention to the ring worn by Annalisa to the Billboard Women in Music.

Annalisa is undoubtedly the woman of the moment. After a 2023 marked by successwith big hits, his 2024 began with the Sanremo Festival. Although she “only” ranked third, her song Sincerely it is the most listened to and most used of TikTok. Given the great success she was invited to BillBoard Women in Musican annual event dedicated to more women influential in the musical field.

At the event, Annalisa she wore a transparent dress, accompanied by her ever-present black suspenders. On stage at the event, the musician was awarded the Global Force Award. After receiving the coveted award, she thanked everyone, including the fans who follow her at all her concerts. But not everyone noticed the ring the singer was wearing. A maxi ring which stood out on his right hand.

The accessory, signed Dolce&Gabbana, entirely gilded, attracted a lot of attention. But many have wondered how much this small detail costs. The peculiarity of this ring is in the DG logo reproduced in an oversized format, so much so that it almost entirely covers both the ring and middle fingers of the right hand. Belonging to a collection from a few past seasons, it is not available on the Maison's official website, but only on luxury fashion e-commerce sites. Its price? €350.

The singer's change of look has certainly not gone unnoticed in this last period. Indeed Annalisa he abandoned the much more sober clothes to make room for his femininity and sensuality.