Little Cora’s dad is worried, he fears that Annalisa Lucifer might flee again and lose track of her little girl

New updates on the case of Annalisa Lucifer and little Cora. Mother and daughter were traced to Costa Rica.

The judges established that Annalisa Lucifero, who fled in 2022 to escape custody of the minor in favor of her father Stefano, must return to Italy. But the mother has no intention of doing so and, as reported by The dayit would have filed an appeal. He would also have told the local magistrates that he had suffered ill-treatment and fear it will happen again.

The father Stefano Zardini he is worried and fears that the woman might take advantage of the appeal time to flee again and lose track of her little girl.

It’s been 15 long months that he hasn’t heard or seen little Cora. The ex-wife fled Italy for fear that her baby would come entrusted to the father, as had already happened with the two older children. So he put a plan into action, learned Spanish and bought two flights. Authorities traced them to Spain, but then no one was able to find trace of the mother and daughter until a few days ago, when they were reported in Costa Rica.

The Italian authorities have launched a international rogatory. Meanwhile, the Italian embassy in Costa Rica has announced that Cora is fine and has appeared serene. But despite this, dad Stefano is worried and afraid of not being able to hug her again.

How do I trust? How can I stay calm? Cora must have suffered a lot from being forced to leave her schoolmates and her friends. We need to bring her back to Italy as soon as possible, I’m afraid her mother is still hiding her and that we’ll have to start all over again.

Annalisa Lucifero accused of child abduction

Annalisa Lucifer is accused of child abductioninvestigators are also trying to figure out if she acted alone or if someone helped her escape.