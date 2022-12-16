Annalisa Chirico: “The Qatar-gate sweeps away the myths of the left. Moral superiority and human rights? Here is the truth”

“The Qatar-gate teaches us two things the moral superiority of the left: it doesn’t exist. If anyone still believed it, I think these days between the Soumahoro case we discover that the partner is also under investigation and now the Qatar-gate casewith Panzeri in the middle of a traffic which passed through NGO. Francesco Giorgi man of the Pd who tells the prosecutors: “We circulated the money through the NGOs”. Well it really tells us that the moral superiority does not exist, it is neither right nor left. On the left they have always had a particular tendency to consider themselves morally superior, pure and pure, that we must all be kinder, more welcoming, Third Worlders by profession. Well all this is brought down in the face of the truth of the hundreds of thousands of euros found in the homes of the suspects”.

Not only that, there is also room for another observation by the journalist Annalisa Chirico: “What is it become the European Parliament? It is difficult not to agree with the Hungarian premier Orban, when he says ‘you pointed the finger at us, but you took the checks from the Arabs. Is this what the European Parliament has become, which transfers money through wire transfers?”

