Annalisa Chirico’s scratch: “Bravo Nordio! Enough with the supine Parliament towards the prosecutors”

“Yes you can tell the room an’Carlo Nordio with a standing ovation‘. Because the Minister of Justice has really overturned some somewhat overstated canons, to which we have been accustomed in recent years, in via Arenula and said one clear thing to the parliamentarians who listened to him ‘enough with a supine parliament to the prosecutors, it’s not a act of war, but it is claiming a political role which has the parliament of the majority that the parliament expresses.

Annalisa Chirico he is pungent on the topic of interceptions. “The hot topic is always that of interceptions. Here too a controversy a bit about nothing. You keep saying but, for the mafia you don’t touch interceptions. But, who said that these interceptions should be touched, for the mafia and terrorism crimes, the Minister of Justice has repeatedly clarified that the interceptions on the mafia, terrorism and satellite crimes will not be touched. For everything else can we say that there is an abuse of interceptions in Italy? Can it be said or can it not be said?

We mean it! And look, just leaf through the newspapers to realize, especially for the provincial news, those that have less media coverage at a national level, which every time there is an investigation into a somewhat prominent local character, the meditative circle begins with the decontextualized sentences pulled out of criminally irrelevant conversations, with the itchy details on the private, family life of people”.

The journalist Chirico presses: “This is barbarism and in Italy happens regularly, because no one answers. Yes he says toh there was an exit and no one answers why the secrecy of those acts was violated. After all, the documents do not come out of the Easter egg, but from the judicial offices”.

