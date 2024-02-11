It has just been announced that one of the five finalists of the seventy-fourth edition of the Sanremo Festival will be a guest of 'What's the weather like', program hosted by Fabio Fazio this evening. Let's find out who he is and whether he is an exception to the original regulation or not. The website forumagricolturasociale.it writes it.

As per the regulations, during last night's episode, Saturday 10 February 2024, all thirty competitors of the Sanremo Festival performed on the stage ofAriston. After the thirty performances, Amadeus listed the ranking from the thirtieth and last place, up to the sixth. The top five artists, however, were listed out of order, because these five artists performed again, and were voted on again. In fact, the top five classified are, effectively, the 'finalists' of the event, because they enter the grand final.

Irama, Ghali, Angelina Mango, Geolier and Annalisa were therefore the finalists of this edition of the Sanremo event. The five artists performed again, and then the public, the Jury of the press, TV and web room and the Radio Jury voted again for the five artists. In the end, the event was won by Angelina Mango, followed by Geolier, Annalisa, Ghali and Irama. The five artists will perform, together with all the others, this afternoon at Mara Venier, during the Domenica In special.

Sanremo 2024: a guest announced among the finalists in Fabio Fazio's program, but is it possible?

After being hosted by Mara Venier, this evening one of the finalists will be a guest on 'Che tempo che fa', a program hosted by Fabio Fazio and broadcast on Nove. The singer in question is Annalisa, performer of the song 'Sincerely'. Annalisa, who came third, will be interviewed by Fabio Fazio and will certainly talk about the week in Sanremo. The announcement was published a little while ago on the social pages of the beloved show.

Some people may have a doubt. Is it possible that one of the finalists of the Sanremo Festival will be hosted only one day after the final in a non-Rai programme? Well yes. There is a rule, as also explained by the Rai CEO, Roberto Sergio, some time ago, which obliges the winner of the Sanremo Festival to be a guest of only Rai programs in the three days following the end of the Festival. Only the winner, however, and not the other finalists. For this reason, there is no problem, nor can we speak of an exception, if the singer of 'Sincerely' is a guest on the program broadcast on Nove.

In addition to Annalisa, Fabio Fazio will also interview the beloved Hollywood actor Tom Hanks this evening. It promises, therefore, to be a truly interesting evening, which many cinema fans, as well as those of the Sanremo Festival, will follow with passion.

ALL THE GUESTS OF FABIO FAZIO

The presence of the beloved actor and director Tom Hanks had already been confirmed this week. The artist had already been a guest of Fazio but given his career every interview is always full of surprises and ideas. But the host doesn't stop there as he has some very important guests for this Sunday, all with a lot to tell. The list of those who will sit on Fazio's white armchair is very long and the evening promises to be very interesting. The communication just now confirmed for Sunday evening the presence of: Tom Hanks, Pozzecco, Vessicchio, Margherita Buy, Elena Sofia Ricci, Ascierto, De Gregorio, Burioni, Serra, Alessandro De Angelis, Pachy Scognamiglio, Massimo Giannini, Scavo, Ben Wedeman, Miccio, Cremona, Frassica, Ferrini, Maionchi, Ventura and Paolantoni. Sunday's evening at Che tempo che fa promises to be a truly interesting one.