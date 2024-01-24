In these hours, investigators are trying to reconstruct the harrowing minutes that led to the deaths of the two spouses, in the city of Agropoli. Her 13-year-old daughter was sleeping in the other room and she allegedly heard her screams, but she paid no attention to what was happening.

Vincenzo Carnicellihe was 63 years old and had just returned home after working as a pizza chef in Germany. Annalisa Rizzi instead, she was 43 years old and worked as a clerk in a bank.

On the morning of Monday 22 January at 8 she was supposed to be at work, but never arrived. Her mother immediately became worried when she didn't receive the usual one call early morning. She tried calling her daughter, but she never received an answer.

The two parents however, once they entered the home of the family, found themselves faced with the heartbreaking scene. The quarrel between Vincenzo and Annalisa most likely began in living room.

However, then it ended in the bedroom, where they later found the bodies. Vincenzo had several wounds, a sign that perhaps his wife tried to defend oneself in every way.

The autopsies on the bodies of the spouses found lifeless

Yesterday, they would also have carried out the autopsies. However, from the first information that emerged, the woman after having tried in every way to defend oneselflost his life due to a slash to the throat.

The husband, on the other hand, would have used another knife to take one's own life. When they found the bodies, the grandmother immediately went to the room where her 13-year-old daughter was sleeping and taken out.

Most likely she heard the screams, but perhaps she was so used to it that she wasn't raised. The couple had decided in January this year break up withthe man said he was convinced of this decision, but perhaps he hoped that it was just a moment.

Only last December 8, when changing his profile picture on social media, he put a photo family, with writing: “Happy family!” Only a few days later he changed it, removing his wife and putting some on one with her daughter.