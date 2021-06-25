D.he poet Ilse Aichinger once decided not to use certain words anymore. Her play with the good and bad words led her to, for example, leave the sentence “Dragging doom” in front of you, although, as she notes, you can’t drag down dooms or anything else.

A poet can handle the words like that, but Annalena Baerbock is not a poet, but a politician who wants to become chancellor. Her appearances have not been particularly successful in the media, be it because of the incorrect résumé or because of forgotten additional income. “Damn”. She was “madly annoyed” about that. But: She didn’t “have that on her screen”, as she said apologetically.

It is amazing that someone who loves to talk about the importance of digitization has something “not on their radar”. But now Annalena Baerbock has become a book author. Also in her book “Jetzt. How we are renewing our country ”, it is often said that something was not“ on the radar ”.

Have everyone read that at the Greens?

The famous sentence “We can do it” was a strong sentence from a strong woman, but that with the “umbrella” could go wrong. Do you want a Chancellor who says at the climate summit: Oh, sorry, I didn’t have that on my screen !? No, you don’t want that!

In doing so, Ms. Baerbock wants as much good and right things as you can read in her book, which, despite personal and family sprinkles, is actually just the Greens’ election manifesto cast in lead. So not necessarily reading for the swimming pool or the forest lake. But maybe in the evening on the balcony, because there are so many gender stars in the book that you can do without additional lighting.

Robert Habeck was more cautious in his book “Who We Could Be”, published in 2018. He wrote: “We Greens, for example, use the GenderStar as a matter of course in our official texts to make it clear that everyone has their place in the language.” Politics. A book without “GenderStar”: Who knows whether everyone at the Greens has read it.

Back to the real poets, the real poet Ilse Aichinger. In her story “Where I live”, she reports that she had suddenly been moved from the fourth floor to the third floor. She didn’t think it was so bad because reaching the fourth floor had taken her breath away from time to time. But the next day she suddenly lived on the second floor and the next but one on the first floor, then the ground floor followed and then it went down to the basement. She didn’t find that too bad either, because it was ultimately easier to haul coal. But now she asks a little worried: “How it should be when I live in the canal. Because I’m slowly getting used to it. ”You don’t always have to believe everything the poets write, but you should read them.