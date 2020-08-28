The CDU is 75th Green leader Annalena Baerbock brings a bouquet of compliments – and does not want to talk about the obvious.

BERLIN taz | The CDU and the Greens “are the two most spectacular party foundations” in the Federal Republic. That said on Thursday evening Norbert Lammert, for a long time President of the Bundestag, now head of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation and one of the few party intellectuals in the CDU. He thus sets the tone.

The CDU is 75 years old, Lammert has to published a 700-page volume. The book is not the usual self-adulation at anniversaries, but rather illuminates the situation and history of the CDU from around 20 authors (and few female authors), from historians, journalists and political scientists.

The very fact that the Union considers it necessary to reflect on itself can be read as a kind of crisis symptom. The normal mode, and not just since Merkel, is a robust everyday pragmatism that does without bright ideas for the future, sparkling values ​​and discursive reinsurance.

The decisive political decisions, from the integration with the West to the accelerated nuclear phase-out to the refugee autumn 2015, were made in the Chancellery, not at party conferences. The Union is a kind of state party of the Federal Republic, but the future is precarious. What comes after Merkel? Is the People’s Party an obsolete model? Is black and green the solution?

Humility, one of Baerbock’s favorite words

The Greens leader Annalena Baerbock is invited to the eulogy for the book and the party, who fulfills this role in the small hall, which is thinly occupied by masked people due to the corona. Baerbock, born 1980 in the founding year of the Greens, almost exuberantly praises Helmut Kohl for reunification and Maastricht. The Greens voted against German unity and the euro in 1990 and 1992 and were thus on the wrong track. As a Green, she had to humbly recall that in retrospect, one of her favorite words that evening.

The Green leader flanked the eulogy on the beneficial effect of the CDU – ties to the West, social market economy, Europe – with friendly admonitions not to deviate from Merkel’s middle course or to become a men’s club again Baerbock.

She also found the brief flaring skepticism in the Union faction against the UN migration pact appalling. In Saxony-Anhalt, after the state election in 2021, Thuringia, the rapprochement between the Union and the AfD, should not repeat itself. However, the Green leader formulates this as a warning, not as a hurdle for further black-green cooperation.

Baerbock’s core message is not criticism, but an offer to work together: “The climate crisis is crucial for our competitiveness in future markets,” she says. The economic party CDU must approach this courageously, as with the euro against the majority vote. “The Union shouldn’t make the same mistake with the climate that we Greens made with German unity and Europe,” said Baerbock.

A blueprint for the next federal government

This very bold historical arc paints a picture in which the Union and the Greens are not opponents, but complementary organizations that need each other. The aim is to convert “the social market economy into a socio-ecological one”, that is, to combine tradition and experience (Union) with the future (green). This is a rough blueprint for the next federal government.

“As a realistic option for the next federal election, the CDU only has a black-green majority or Jamaica,” writes the green realo Ralf Fücks aptly in the CDU anthology. The Greens are inclined to use this opportunity and forge an alliance of old and new bourgeoisie.

However, if the Greens have their way, black and green in the federal government in 2021 should still be a kind of secret file. In interviews, so Baerbock almost angrily, she was asked about coalitions and color games. On the street, “nobody is interested in the talk about camps”. So: Always think about it, never talk about it.

In view of the unmistakable symbolism of their appearance in the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, that seems almost touching.