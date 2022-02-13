Home page politics

From: Julia Hanigk

Susanne Daubner and Annalena Baerbock look confusingly similar. © Screenshot ARD/Tagesschau 02/12/2022, 8 p.m

In the “Tagesschau” Susanne Daubner moderates a video with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The two look confusingly similar.

Hamburg – Actually it is a “Daily News*“-Program as always, which Susanne Daubner will moderate on February 12, 2022 for the main edition at 8 p.m. In a purple dress, the 59-year-old presents the most important news of the day on ARD for a quarter of an hour. But this time, the viewers are struck by a detail that causes laughter on the Internet.

“Tagesschau” (ARD): Baerbock travels to Egypt in a purple outfit – a currently popular clothing color

One of the main topics of this evening: Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ended her trip to the Middle East with a visit to Egypt*. An image of Baerbock in conversation with Egypt’s President Abd al-Fattah as-Sisi was shown behind Daubner to announce the contribution in the “Tagesschau”.

The subject of the discussion was Germany’s arms exports to Egypt, which are said to be more dependent on the human rights situation* in the future. Baerbock said in Cairo that there should only be exceptions to a “restrictive policy” in justified individual cases and after careful examination.

“Tagesschau” (ARD): Viewers suddenly see twice – “coincidence?”

In addition to the content, many viewers noticed a completely different detail in the news broadcast. Because Annalena Baerbock also wore a purple dress on her state visit! Along with their hairstyles, Baerbock appeared in the picture in the background and Daubner as presenter* in the foreground like the double Lottchen with a lot of potential for confusion.

“Very similar color. Coincidence?” someone asked, for example. “Who wore it better?” someone else quipped. “Totally Confused” was another Twitter user of the same outfit. And a user wondered: “Are Susanne and Annalena twins?”

One person tried to explain the whole thing with a deeper meaning: "Purple generally has several meanings. The color is associated with magic and spirituality, but also as a color of power or extravagance. A purple piece of clothing can also convey aloofness." Whether it's a coincidence or meant as a little ironic gag – both of them can wear the outfit perfectly. (jh)