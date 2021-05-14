ofJens Kiffmeier shut down

Annalena Baerbock is considered a Kremlin critic. But now Russia is shooting back. Apparently, Moscow hackers are torpedoing green ambitions for chancellor with fake news.

Hamburg – A few months before the general election, Kremlin critics warned against attempts at manipulation from Russia. Hackers and secret service agents of the Russian government around President Vladimir Putin are increasingly targeting Germany with targeted disinformation campaigns, Putin opponent Mikhail Khodorkovsky told a committee of the European Parliament. As the “Bild” newspaper reported, the fake news attacks were aimed primarily at the Greens and their candidate for chancellor Annalena Baerbock.

Most recently the false reports and Hate attacks on Baerbock on social networks* actually gained weight. According to surveys, the 40-year-old has a good chance of taking power, but also takes a tough line towards Moscow, as reported by the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. What the Greens say about it and how they think about it You can find out about the hackers from the east here*. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.