Power word from Annalena Baerbock: The Chancellor candidate no longer tolerates Tübingen’s Mayor Boris Palmer with the Greens. The process of elimination is torpedoing their Chancellor plans.

Hamburg / Berlin – Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock (Greens) distanced herself from her party friend Boris Palmer with clear words. She defended the desired party expulsion procedure against Tübingen’s mayor. You feel the statements against the soccer player Dennis Aogo as “racist and repulsive” and see no more alternative to the exclusion, said the party leader of the eco-party in the ZDF program “What now?”.

At the weekend, a Baden-Württemberg state party conference officially launched the exclusion process because of the controversial Facebook post. Baerbock was informed in advance. With the plain text announcement to Palmer, the chancellor candidate tries to demonstrate assertiveness. However, the affair comes at an inopportune time for her. Because the right-wing extremism debate is already making itself felt in the surveys, as reported by the news portal 24hamburg.de. Read here why the affair is damaging Baerbock's ambitions to become a chancellor*.