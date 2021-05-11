W.if he gets into the limelight of a candidate for chancellor, he has to put up with questions about his résumé. Annalena Baerbock is currently in this situation. According to current surveys, the most likely successor to Angela Merkel states that her training is “international lawyer”. That is correct. To this end, she studied at the London School of Economics (LSE) in 2004 and 2005 and obtained a “Master of Law LL.M.” degree.

Astonishment spread now, because the magazine of the Süddeutsche Zeitung put a note under a photo gallery, which said: “In a previous version of the text we stated that Ms. Baerbock had a bachelor’s degree. This is not correct. “

Standard case Bachelor of the Laws

Baerbock himself does not give such a bachelor’s degree anywhere. But wouldn’t it be a prerequisite for starting a master’s degree in London at all? Inquiry from Gerhard Dannemann, Professor of English Law at the Humboldt University in Berlin.

He says the LSE University of London can determine for itself which requirements it attaches to an LLM degree. The standard case is an LLB, i.e. Bachelor of the Laws, and a state examination would probably also suffice. “In addition, the LSE could also allow students without a first degree in individual cases,” explains Dannemann.

On Tuesday lunchtime, the election spokesman for the Greens, Andreas Kappler, specified that Baerbock’s academic achievements in Hamburg were a prerequisite for admission to the LSE. In Hamburg she studied political science with a minor in public law / European law. “Since Bachelor and Master were not yet widely introduced in Germany at the time, the preliminary diploma was the basis for admission to master’s courses abroad.” Baerbock passed the preliminary examination with a grade of 1.3 and the master’s course at LSE “With Distinction”.